Alex Gray spends more time under the lip than most people do in a lifetime. A-Gray found himself on another trip down south to Mainland Mexico recently, where he found pumping right-handers courtesy of a hefty south swell, offering Alex ample time to careen through sand-bottom runners. Given the abysmal conditions in Southern California as of late, watching those roping tubes is visual therapy for every wave-starved surfer from Imperial Beach to the Canadian border.