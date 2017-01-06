Just because you go to the North Shore doesn’t mean you have to surf the deadly waves you see in the magazines and movies. Truthfully, you’re probably putting more people in danger by being out there if you are second-guessing yourself. So when RVCA stylists/surfers/shapers Alex Knost and Ellis Ericson showed up to The Rock this year and decided to stay away from the gauntlet, it’s easy to notice the world of fun they had. Hand-shaped boards, fun waves, beers, and a couple of buds scoring a batch of clips.