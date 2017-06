There is maybe nothing more pure fun than riding a log in clean, small, warm-water waves. Big pumping barrels and big open faces your thing? Just watch Alex Knost here during a recent Oz spell, logging all the fun sized waves he could handle. Tell me that doesn’t look like the easiest fun there is. Cheater fives, nose rides, and cross steps that’ll have you dusting off your big board and searching out the mellowest peelers you can find.