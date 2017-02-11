Why are so many loggers so damn educated when it comes to the history of our sport? For as much as Alex Knost is known for his effortless style, he’s a whiz on the history of board design, and on the influence each shift in the paradigm has given us. We’re not sure if this is the first time we’ve actually heard Alex speak on the subject, but it’s damn fascinating and easier to see why Alex is so purposefully smooth on each piece of foam under his feet. Tudor, Lopez, Nuuhiwa. The shapes from the Campbell brothers. All directly passed on to Alex’s surf DNA. It all makes sense.