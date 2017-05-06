20 barrels in one surf mission. Can you believe that? Those are some Searching for Tom Curren J-Bay numbers right there. Moroccan surfer Ramzi Boukhiam eyed up the last winter swell of the season, packed his car full of boards, darted up the coast to one of his favorite spots, and indulged. As he puts it, “It was super fun and there were a couple of really good ones, but the wave gets way crazier than this.” We’ll have to wait until next winter for proof. Until then, just press play and watch Ramzi tear.