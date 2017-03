Alvaro Malpartida grew up in the wave-rich region of Peru’s Punta Hermosa, so he knows how to appease his hunger with the wide variety of options Hawaii has to offer, plus how to unroll a bruised frame after a wipeout (See 1:15 and 1:22) to keep seeking the drain around the islands. How much variation can you possibly cram into one month? Explain away, Alvaro.