Puerto Escondido possesses the alluring juxtaposition of beauty and fear that only a few waves on the planet share. The shifting peaks, rogue set waves and fierce currents make for a precarious situation for even a seasoned veteran. But that doesn’t stop the annual summer pilgrimage of heavy-water warriors, like Peru’s Alvaro Malpartida, from traveling to Oaxaca for a taste of the Mexican Pipeline in its top form.