What the ocean gave after it took so much away

Yesterday, we showed you the lenswork of Tay Steele with his good-fun longboarding edit in Surfing World‘s Reelers short film competition. Here’s another one of Steele’s entries, Lumiére, an emotional distillation of the story of Amber Mozo, daughter of iconic North Shore photographer Jon Mozo, who passed away from head injuries sustained photographing Pipeline when Amber was just 9 years old.

“I saw what the ocean could take,” Mozo says in the film. “But I still wanted what it could give.”