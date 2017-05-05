Amp Sessions: Back To Lower Trestles

Jordy Smith, Cam Richards, Tanner Gudauskas, and more

By

Hear that? The cobblestones are calling after Lower Trestles delivered this week, as Southern juice put clean walls on tap for Orange County’s high-performance break. And lucky day for you: we’ve exhausted our supply of shark puns for a while, meaning you can watch guys like Cam Richards, Jordy Smith, and Tanner Gudauskas rip apart Lowers without mention of crowds (re: skittish), fins (re: tossing them up), breaches (re: into the flats), etc. Press play and watch the boys go to work during a newsworthy start to May.

[Edit by Jimmicane]