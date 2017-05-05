Hear that? The cobblestones are calling after Lower Trestles delivered this week, as Southern juice put clean walls on tap for Orange County’s high-performance break. And lucky day for you: we’ve exhausted our supply of shark puns for a while, meaning you can watch guys like Cam Richards, Jordy Smith, and Tanner Gudauskas rip apart Lowers without mention of crowds (re: skittish), fins (re: tossing them up), breaches (re: into the flats), etc. Press play and watch the boys go to work during a newsworthy start to May.

[Edit by Jimmicane]