Experiencing a solid run of swell at Jeffreys Bay should be on every surfer's bucket list. Back in June, Pat Gudauskas, Tanner Gudauskas, and Dylan Graves, along with a good portion of the ‘QS, were able to enjoy J-Bay during a lengthy and perfect run of swell. From the maxing mornings with stiff offshores, to the warm midday glass-offs, watch South Africa's preeminent point break in classic form.