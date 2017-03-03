“The Pipeline especially, there’s an allure there – an attraction that really goes deep into people [who] like that kind of wave, [who] like that kind of riding, [who] like to get in the barrel,” says Gerry Lopez. “You get one, and all you can think about is, I want to get another one. I think the Pipeline will always be the benchmark for tube riding.”

What else is left to say? The flat conditions at the beginning of the season were slow going, but it was only a matter of time before Pipe woke up from its early-winter snooze and reminded us why the glory locked in the translucent citadel of that barrel is as reliably enduring as it is addicting. Enjoy the best late-season rides at Pipeline, from Mason Ho, Reef McIntosh, John Florence, Bruce Irons, Koa Rothman, Jamie O’Brien, and more in the newest Amp Sessions.