Meet Jesse Guglielmana, Huntington Beach-born and raised in Hawaii. He’s one of those hybrid types who can pop a shov-it on asphalt just as easily as he can in the water. But his versatility doesn’t stop there. Logs, fishes, shortboards, whatever: his overall approach seems to be a ride-anything mantra, one that resonates with us. Because there’s life beyond tailblows and jersey knots. There’s skateparks, stairs to ollie, and flat-day fun with fishes to wiggle on.