“The ahupua’a system of agriculture developed by native Hawaiians is one of the most environmentally sustainable and efficient forms of growing food ever documented in human history. Developed in the thin volcanic soils of the Hawaiian Archipelago, this system recycled water and nutrients many times to create a wide variety of nutritious crops that helped them grow into a large and prosperous society. In this section of [Cyrus Suton’s] Island Earth, Permaculture educator Geoff Lawton explains the traditional Ahupua’a system and why its principals should be applied to modern agriculture.”