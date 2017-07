Andrew Mooney’s run at Cape Solander on a self-shaped board last year made the internet rounds, but the Australian’s not solely known for parking inside escalator slabs. He can also rip the smaller stuff and punt on massive end sections. And when conditions get wooly? The man pulls into Oz kegs like he was shown the front door. Here’s Andrew Mooney in action. Shaper. Slab-ber. All-around surfer.