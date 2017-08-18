The footage is nothing new. Anthony Walsh and Matahi Drollet ooze into flawless crystalline Tahiti over and over again via their Omni warped-to-spherical 360 camera. The kicker here, though, is in the new “ecosystem” — It’s called OverCapture, and the tweaks here are noticeable compared to the edit’s original release.

“OverCapture is more than just the ability to capture content from every angle, it also enhances what you can do with the content after you've already captured it. Users have the flexibility in post-production to utilize the entire spherical file to find the perfect shot from which to punch out a full 1080p, traditionally-framed image,”says GoPro. The tweaks are noticeable compared to the original release.

Moving forward, GoPro plans to use their new Fusion spherical single-lens camera to further push the 360 angles. No longer will surfers need multiple GoPro cameras molded together in bulk to perform “mini world”-like visions.

“Fusion is the ultimate capture device for fully immersive virtual reality content, non-VR video, and even photos,” GoPro writes. “It captures stunning 5.2K30 video and breathtaking photos in full spherical—but that's not all. Imagine never having to worry about framing your subject…ever. Yes, cameras do the heavy lifting already, but it still takes the eye to compose a shot, right? Well, thanks to Fusion, our users will be able to record their moments in all directions and then go back and choose the composition they want. This is referred to as OverCapture or reframing. It's like having a camera team with you when you shoot capturing your primary and b-roll footage. From there, you have the flexibility in post-production to pick and share all sides of your story in conventional HD.”