Iker and Adur Amatriain, brothers from Zarautz, Spain, spend the impressionable sessions of their young adulthood in the company of the Basque Country's finest — guys like Aritz Aranburu, who took the two to Northern Africa for a tube tutorial among the region's righthand points. In the very near future, the Amatriain brothers will be the ones who guide the next gen of Basque tenderfoots through the formidable trips of their early careers.