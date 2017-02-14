The beauty of our sport, lifestyle, or however you’d like to classify it, is that you don’t need much. Breaking it down to the essentials, all you really only need is a board and some sort of clothing or rubber to keep you warm and cover up your private parts. In this edit featuring Drew Mcpherson, we are reminded of the art of traveling light, with just those essentials. Somewhere far away, at a remote reefbreak, Mcpherson finds solitude with nothing but a Bob McTavish 5’9″ single fin, a pair of boardshorts, and a handful of books for reading between those long, winded sessions.