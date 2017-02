How many times has your equipment failed you? Boards, fins, leash, etc? Or how about user errors? Ever wanted that 3/2 short-arm after thinking a 4/3 was the call? Here, Asher Pacey chose wisely and the surfing showcases it, as he reads wall after wall in the breeze-less Maldives heat, every line beautifully executed with much style and grace. Feel the zen yet?