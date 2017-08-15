Not every surf clip floating out here on the inter-web motivates you to get off the couch, grab your gear and run down to the beach as fast as possible. But this new edit by twin-fin stylist Asher Pacey, titled "Water Over Sand," has got us one foot and two fins out the door. Maybe it's the crystal-clear wedges of eastern Australia, maybe it's the groovy soundtrack, that bat tail twinnie, or maybe it's the way Pacey seems to embody that feeling we all get when we see an empty, playful lineup. But one thing is for sure: this edit has us wondering when we can slip out of the office to nab a few fun-sized runners of our own.