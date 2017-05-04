It’s safe to say that if you put a Future Islands track to anything, you’re going to have a good time. That’s not to take away from Michael Dunphy’s and Cam Richards’ surfing. Michael looks loose as a goose, pivoting that fresh Merrick with ease. And Cam’s gonna Cam: big rotations, whippy snaps, some equally-as-impressive backside jabs. Atlas Blue features a mostly Barbados backdrop with a couple sneaker clips of Cam from Antigua. It’s one of the better feel-good-quick edits we’ve seen in weeks. Perfect timing for us SoCal boys, who continue to milk this south in the water.