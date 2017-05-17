Seventeen-year-old Eithan (pronounced ay-tawn) Osborne has lived in Ventura his entire life–a fact that’s evident in the video above, where you’ll see him surfing a bit like a young certain someone who also grew up in the lineups in and around Ventura. During a rare west swell that brought waves to Ventura this month, Osborne met up with Dane Reynolds’ filmer, Jason ‘Mini’ Blanchard, and made this short edit: one minute and twenty seconds of high-performance shredding. Press play and witness a style that’s clearly been shaped by his environment.