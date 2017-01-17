Competition isn’t for everyone. But mess-around competitions with nothing at stake besides smiles and laughs are fun for all involved. Be it a soft-top classic among friends, a strictly-boardshorts heat in the dead of winter, or a summertime special with the top prize being a gargantuan-sized Slurpee, playful competition will forever ensure quality time with your buds. Enjoy this clip of the recent 2017 Beater Bash at Knight’s Beach in Australia. If this doesn’t look fun, you’re taking life too seriously.