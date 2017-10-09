The DIY vibe is alive and well, even in the thruster department. Over the past six months, the lanky-yet-stylish Beau Foster has been experimenting, both with his boards and his fins. He’s worked closely with the guys at Alkali Fins to create a thruster template that could compliment his recent handshapes. The byproduct of that innovative partnership resulted in the clip above, which features Foster in some fairly hollow fare around Australia. By the look of things, the fins and the board are a perfect match for Foster’s knock-kneed looseness.

So, when are you taking orders, Beau?