Jacob Willcox can negotiate anything thrown his way. No matter if he’s too deep on the boil or too late on the drop, he’s all in, every wave, a complex surely developed from spending too much time around his beloved Margaret River. Above you’ll find Jacob, Jerome Forrest, and friends doing what they do best: fearlessly chasing pit after pit. If you’re one of those learn-through-repetition types, you might want to put this in your playbook.