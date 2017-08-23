The start to finish of a mag-worthy photo seems pretty straightforward. Truth is, a good amount of unspoken, instinctive cooperation needs to take place between the photographer and the subject. Here, Rob Machado and SURFER staff photographer Todd Glaser break down the subtle nuances of a shot that landed in our 58.4 showcase gallery, like positioning, to drag ass or not to drag ass, etc., all calculated in mere seconds.
Behind The Photo: Rob Goes Right in San Diego
Rob Machado and staff photographer Todd Glaser discuss setting up the shot