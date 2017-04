Christian Fletcher. Marvin Foster. Dane Kealoha. Johnny-Boy Gomes. Tony Moniz. Martin Potter. Matt Archbold. Enough legends to pack a map, and all names that have appeared at one point or another for the annual Wave Warriors photo shoot on the North Shore, featuring a family-style shot of surfing’s backbone cast. This year marked the freshest induction into the Wave Warriors Hall Of Fame, awarded to Michael Ho, who at 59 years old is still getting any Second Reef bomb that he wants.