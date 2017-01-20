This year’s Da Hui Backdoor Shootout was a full-on embarrassment of riches and a brutal display of force, from the massive bombs caught by Kaimana Henry, Ryan Hipwood, and Koa Rothman, to Kalani Chapman’s near-drowning. But for the Weedmaps team – comprising Mason Ho, Bruce Irons, Nathan Fletcher, and Tyler Newton; bruisers, the whole lot – it was a full-on barnburner of a good time. Here’s a look behind the scenes with the Weedmaps crew, as they blitzed Backdoor and came away with a much deserving W.