On the eve of the annual Big Wave Awards, it’s time to reflect on a year of consequential rides—of gloriously-stuck airdrops into mutant bombs, and the not-so-glorious spills when those same airdrops go awry. One of the highlights of the year in big waves happened back in November, during an absolute banger of an early-season Mavericks day, when Ben Andrews found a chip shot into one of the most beastly waves ridden at the NorCal gladiator pit. The initial airdrop, followed by a secondary plunge into the bowl, made this an easy contender for both Biggest Paddle and Ride of the Year. Courtesy of Powerlines Productions, watch footage of the wave above, starting at the 1:05 mark, followed by Andrews’ description of the day and that spectacular ride.