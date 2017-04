Benjamin Sanchis spent the last winter hopping from island to island around Macaronesia. From our standpoint, and hearing from SURFER’s field editor Ashton Goggans, who spent over a month posted up between the Canary Islands and Portugal, it’s been one hell of a winter and spring. Waves with little weather provided the Portuguese in particular a great run at their favorite sandbars and slabs. Here, Benjamin shows further proof with what looks to be an incredible run in the Macaronesia zone.