Days after a new edit revealed Kelly Slater’s Lemoore Left (tested and approved by Gerry Lopez), another guest comes to play: the lovely Bethany Hamilton, who logged in serious frontside and backside barrel time while enjoying an afternoon at the Surf Ranch with Gerry, husband Adam, and son Tobias.

“Bethany’s backside tube riding is an athletic feat that not any other person on earth has,” Kelly says in the edit. “She doesn’t have the ability to grab the rail. It just blows me away. I think it’s incredible.”

“My mind’s been spinning with how many surfers are going to see this wave and be inspired to push their surfing by surfing [it],” Bethany says. “To know that a group of surfers put this together? It’s pretty rad.”