Still trying to wrap your head around a reason for riding the goliath mountains of water at Nazaré? Us, too. But as long as there’s an XXL wave breaking somewhere around the world, adrenaline junkies will come running, or towing, to test their limits. This day, last Thursday, at Portugal’s notorious deepwater spot arguably saw its biggest surf-able waves of the year. The session was shut down early due to a near-drowning, but these men and woman were able to log a few huge rides before the spook sent the tow teams back to shore.