One of the most stylish ever, at the top of his game

Is there a more stylish, picturesque surfing ideal than Billy Hamilton in John Severson’s masterpiece, Pacific Vibrations? From his powerful, sweeping lines to his afternoon fingerpicking, it’s everything that was right about that era of surfing. The guy was a style god. “His trademark frontside cutback,” wrote Matt Warshaw in Hamilton’s Encyclopedia of Surfing entry, “executed with symmetrically extended arms, elbows bent slightly, was based on an illustration of Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount.”

You can watch Pacific Vibrations in its entirety below.