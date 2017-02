We can’t help but see glimpses of a few A-Legends in one Sawtell bloke, Billy Kean, here in this latest edit by Dane Burnheim. Billy tackles Greenbush like a primed Matt Archibold. It’s not the first time the two have been compared to one another – that tight backside scrunch with his knees locked over his board, that indistinguishable body positioning. We consider it a little ode to both Archy and Andy, who had twin-like styles when it came to holding the rail for backside tuberiding.