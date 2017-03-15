Ethan Ewing is not a traditional 18 year old. His maturity is well beyond his years, forged in a rural upbringing that included daily ferry commutes to and from North Stradbroke Island just to get to school. This maturity helped him explode onto the scene in 2016 and shock the surf world to qualify for the 2017 ‘CT. He’s a quiet fellow, so we welcome this insight. It’s one of the first video pieces on Ethan’s persona we’ve seen, and the timing couldn’t be better, as the men’s round for Snapper could start any day now. The question remains, can his cool-headed demeanor transfer over to some ‘CT wins?