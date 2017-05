Big-wave surfer and living legend Shane Dorian is featured in the sixth episode of Board Tales and takes us through some of his most iconic boards, including his very first board. He walks us through old tow boards, Kelly Slater-designed boards, and his arsenal of Jaws boards that he keeps at friend Ian Walsh’s house. He also introduces us to his friend and shaper, John Carper. It’s an informative, behind-the-scenes look at the career of one of surfing’s most talented and diverse professionals.