Small waves can be annoying, especially when you don’t have the proper equipment. Luckily for you, there are plenty of ways to make small waves enjoyable, including this small-slop masher. It’s been tested by Craig Anderson, Creed McTaggart, Nate Tyler, and Dylan Graves in surf ranging from gutless to fun-size. Could this be you? Sure could. But remember: when plagued by small waves, having a good attitude helps, too.