Bordering On Romance

Josh Kerr became an Aussie expat in 2010 when he moved to Carlsbad, North County, but we consider the friendly Kerrzy a fine ambassador for Old Glory in Baja. “Baja is a special place. I love it down there,” says Kerr. “Coming from Australia, there’s no bordering countries. Now, living in America, and having access to another country that’s only 45 minutes from my front door is insane. Down there, there [are] such nice people, so cool and accommodating and happy.” The ramps, by the look of it, aren’t half-accommodating, either.