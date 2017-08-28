Maryland-born Brad Flora is exactly the kind of guy who’ll crack open a beer to calm the nerves before sending it on hollow, shallow Portuguese pits. His latest edit — filmed by Sam Moody, Blake Michel, and others — follows Flora throughout four sessions in Indo, California, and his home coast on a twin-fin from friend / shaper Micah Beautz. “Most of all, I just wanted to ride the twinny and get barreled,” says Brad, “but it’s always fun to find a few little ramps along the way. I wish it would have been practical to bring a filmer along the whole way, but it wasn’t in the cards this trip. Thankful to have run into a few close friends along the way who were filming with other crews, and I ended up collecting a few little clips.”