East Coast thrasher Brad Flora had a rough 2016. A broken ankle in January; a snapped big toe a few months later; and two broken arms for good measure, this last October. When the casts finally came off late this Fall, Flora decided to dip from Southern California, where he’d posted up, and headed back to his home state of Ocean City, Maryland. Not wanting to let 2016 get the best of him, Flora took the first chance he had and crossed the pond, hoping to score some Portuguese pits at the sketchy reef slab he’d been dreaming about, The Cave. “It was a dreary, rainy, windy day,” Flora says. “Every wave was eating the reef ,and it didn’t look make-able. But I always wanted to see if I could nab one out there, and no one was out, so I cracked a beer to calm the nerves and trudged down the cliff.”