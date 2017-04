You know what’s weird? Gibbens couldn’t even do a regular cutback, let alone three carving 360s on the same wave or no-grab reverses, until he got on the Octopus tail pad. Seriously. Dude could hardly get to his feet, he goes and gets the Octopus, and BOOM, full-on ripper. And he just uses a tail pad. Imagine if he went to full-deck traction? Mind blown.