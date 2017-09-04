Brett Barley: "I asked him, 'Man, when are we going to score this spot big and clean again?' It just happened to be the next morning."

A not-quite hurricane passing by Hatteras Island was downgraded to a tropical storm early last week, but the comboed swell was just getting started for Brett Barley, Jessie Hines, and Ben Bourgeois, who could hardly believe the week of pumping surf that awaited them on Tuesday, the 29th.

“That last swell was setting up pretty good, but it kept downgrading as things got closer,” Brett told us. “Then, on Day One, the storm headed inland, and the buoys didn’t jump like expected, so I was worried until right before dark, when it started firing. Day Two was looking to be plagued by sideshore winds, but there were some drainers to be had regardless. We all thought Day Three was going to drop a hair, or, at best, be the same size as the second day. But it was bombing when I rolled up to the beach at first light.”

“I ran home to get a bigger board and headed straight to this bar that’s been known to magnify the swell,” he continues. “When I showed up with Jesse and Benny, it was double overhead and firing. The best I’d seen it in a year and a half. We changed and got out there by 7:00 AM, but unfortunately, the outgoing tide lulled it out a bit. No one ever got the crazy good bombs we saw, but everyone still got some epic waves, and it was a blast of a five-hour session before the swell faded.

“Just the night before the best day, [filmmaker] Jeffrey O’Neil and I were doing some sandbar recon, and I asked him, ‘Man, when are we going to score this spot big and clean again?’ It just happened to be the next morning.”