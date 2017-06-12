The wrong turn. It’s often a curse — A righthand turn vs. a left can make a world of difference in downtown L.A. Misjudge your exit in New York City, and there’s a 50/50 chance you’ll end up on a one-way route to the Jersey Shore. But, every now and again, one wrong turn can be a blessing in disguise.

A couple weeks back, Brett Barley and Ryland Rubens went off-road in Costa Rica in search of a wave we’ve all seen before. But when the road forked, they took a left rather than a right, followed the wrong route too far to turn back, made a few more errors looking for a different break, crossed a sketchy, croc-filled river, and — to add insult to injury — they nearly got stuck in the mud. Disgruntled and dirty, they finally found the the ocean, in an area they never meant to be, and they couldn’t believe what they stumbled into: a 3- to- 4 foot left point, clean, barreling, and with nobody around.

“To go to a country that’s so traveled to, and so full of surfers, and then to surf a wave like that all by ourselves was ridiculous,” Brett said, after the trip. “Just two goofyfoots trading left tubes every day. We couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

