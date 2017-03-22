“March 21, 2017, was supposed to be just a fun day of chest-shoulder-high leftover swell,” says Brett Barley, who’s put in time at the gym to beef up that hammy strength and to stick those ‘almost’ airs. “But when I showed up at the beach that morning, that wasn’t the case. The swell was still pumping in. Not only was it a surprisingly fun day all around, but I managed to finally pull a big full rotation alley-oop [1:27] that has seemed to elude me over the years. On my second wave of the morning, one that I thought was just another barrel turned into a really good air section afterwards, and with some help from the wind, I finally lofted and rode out of an air I’ve only come close to before. Wave Number Two of the morning, and my day was made.”

“Now, I’ve only worked out a little over four weeks total, due to waves and travel,” he continues, “but I’ve noticed a significant difference in my leg strength while surfing. I think that air is a great representation of what a little extra effort out of the water can do. Whether it was the extra leg strength that held me during the landing, or the upper body we’ve been working on that helped with the layback, I don’t know… But all I know is, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that I finally landed an air I’ve been striving towards, once I started putting in some extra time out of the water to get stronger.”