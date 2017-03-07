Rarely has there been a more accepting time to experiment on the wildest shapes you can find. It’s a chance to push the boundaries of your comfort zone. It’s also a playful opportunity to test your abilities. Looking from the lineup, to your aggressively nonsensical board, back to the lineup, wondering to yourself, Can I even stand up on this thing? Nixon’s original event at Ehukai Beach Park, The Weird, celebrates the bizarre and the beautiful in board design, as 15 competitors are given one of seven weird boards shaped by Jon Pyzel and then surf in four-man heats judged by their peers, with the top finisher of each heat advancing to the finals.

“Nixon pretty much gives me the creative freedom to do whatever I want,” says Pyzel about the event. “As I was doing some of the boards – chopping something off here, messing with the tail there, randomly putting fins in the front and in the back – I’d send a picture of the outline to Mike Marciano, Nixon’s marketing manager, and he’d respond, ‘That’s killer! You’re getting crazy!’ They literally want weird boards, not just alternative boards. They weren’t all totally nuts, but most of them were bizarro. The worst one of the bunch was the asymmetrical that was the color of Gumby and shaped like his head. There was a pink board that had an outline like a Cheyne Horan Lazer Zap. That looked like it was the easiest board to surf [Laughs]. I just went for it. ”

Without further ado, here’s a look at the Weird that was during the one-day competition.