Nothing beats catching up with a good friend you haven’t seen a while. It’s like unlocking an endless well of good conversation–as if your friendship never skipped a beat. Sit down with Bruce Irons and Mark Occhilupo as they shoot the shit after not seeing each other for some time. From contest battles in the past to the forthcoming Andy Irons documentary and Bruce’s plans for 2017, the long-time buds leave it all on the table in the latest episode of the Occ-Cast.