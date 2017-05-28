Caribbean Spice On Moroccan Shores

Young goofyfoot flyweight William Aliotti has been on a tear as of late, scoring everywhere from Tahiti to Nigeria, and most recently Morocco, chasing a promising swell that never quite materialized. Here’s the soft spoken Frenchmen on the mission:

“Sunrise. 20 knots offshore and I am checking a beachbreak wearing a shawl. I am not sure whether I am T.E. Lawrence, Michal Douglas or Trinny and Susanna. A man interrupts me because I interrupted him sleeping on a cliff. I settle for a mixture of T.E. Lawrence and Susanna”

While it wasn’t freight-train right barrels, Aliotti enjoyed four days of beachbreak fun and pointbreak glory, and came back with this great clip from Yentl Touboul, Soussia, titled for a language spoken in the southwest of Morocco.