Here’s young Charly Quivront, better known as “Le Chat,” plucked from Seignosse, France, and tossed into the tropical waters of Hawaii, where he logged clip after clip. You have to appreciate his rawness, shining on display like a wide-eyed Serge Gainsbourg track. The Frenchies are damn passionate. It doesn’t hurt when you have video editor extraordinaire Gabriel Novis steering the wheel behind the creative process, best known for his film “Sorria” and other projects associated with Volcom and Yago Dora.