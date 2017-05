Lots of tube time, more wallets dropped than a leather-goods robbery: when Clay Marzo releases a new edit, it’s best to take a break from that Excel spreadsheet at the office and watch, especially when it features Clay around home. Ice Cube’s “You Know How We Do It” accompanies the reel, a title that’s sort of untrue. We don’t really know how Clay does it. We just know that he can put out edits that turn us into sidetracked procrastinators at work. You know?