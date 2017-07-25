Back in the 1970s, an American surfer named John Ritter sailed throughout the then-unchartered waters of the South Pacific in search of empty waves—which he found, in plenty. But perhaps the most significant of his findings occurred in 1978, when, on a trip from Samoa, Ritter stumbled upon a dredging left-hander just off the heart-shaped Fijian island of Tavarua. Now, almost 40 years after the day he saw that reeling left, a crew of documentary filmmakers is working on a three-part series that will explore Ritter’s journey and will recount the unearthing of one of surfing’s most sought-after waves. They’re still in the filming stage of the project, but they plan to release the series in the Spring of 2018, which will also be in virtual reality. If you’d like to support the creation of the film, visit their Kickstarter page here.