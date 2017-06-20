Last Friday marked the inaugural Cobblestone Classic event, which pitted some of the world’s most iconic surf brands against each other, while also raising money for CA State Beaches. Four-person teams consisted of one pro surfer, two brand employees, and a grom, all of whom were jumping out of their skin to surf empty Lower Trestles. And while the waves were relatively small, the consistently rippable Lowers walls always allow for plenty of spectacle from the likes of Dane Reynolds, Kolohe Andino, Torrey Meister, Nate Yeomans, Andrew Doheny, Michael Dunphy and more. By the time the final horn sounded, …Lost surfboards had taken the win along with top bragging rights, followed by Red Bull in second, and Channel Islands in third.